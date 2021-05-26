.
.
.
.
Language

Pakistan offers COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

A man receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
A man receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Pakistan offers COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Islamabad 

Published: Updated:

Pakistan is offering jabs to its entire adult population in hopes of boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates, with only 5 percent of the population inoculated so far.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Twitter that the registration of those ages 19 and above will begin from Thursday. So far, the vaccination was open to those 30 years and above.

Pakistan has reported a steady decline in infections and fatalities from COVID-19 in recent days, but the vaccination response has been sluggish.

The only shots given are three Chinese-made vaccines.

Pakistan has registered 908,576 confirmed cases and 20,465 deaths since last year.

Read more:

Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19

Kuwait suspends travel from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka to contain COVID

UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE is now ‘number one’ in world vaccination race: Ministry UAE is now ‘number one’ in world vaccination race: Ministry
Polls open across Syria for presidential elections Polls open across Syria for presidential elections
Top Content
Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests
UAE says only COVID-19 vaccinated people with negative PCR tests can attend events UAE says only COVID-19 vaccinated people with negative PCR tests can attend events
Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission
Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings
Biden’s Air Force secretary nominee vows to halt production of F-35 parts in Turkey Biden’s Air Force secretary nominee vows to halt production of F-35 parts in Turkey
As Assad tightens grip on Syria, many refugees who fled to other countries lose hope As Assad tightens grip on Syria, many refugees who fled to other countries lose hope
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More