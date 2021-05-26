Pakistan offers COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

Pakistan is offering jabs to its entire adult population in hopes of boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates, with only 5 percent of the population inoculated so far.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Twitter that the registration of those ages 19 and above will begin from Thursday. So far, the vaccination was open to those 30 years and above.

Pakistan has reported a steady decline in infections and fatalities from COVID-19 in recent days, but the vaccination response has been sluggish.

The only shots given are three Chinese-made vaccines.

Pakistan has registered 908,576 confirmed cases and 20,465 deaths since last year.

Read more:

Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19

Kuwait suspends travel from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka to contain COVID

UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal