Saudi Arabia reports 1,320 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

A Saudi woman measures her temperature as she enters the Al-Othaim market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22, 2021. Picture taken February 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 1,320 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 444,780, and the death toll to 7,295, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 873 to 427,462.

The health ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia are 13,243,652.

There are 10,023 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 1,348 of which are critical cases.

The global tourism sector must be rebuilt in order to increase the sector’s flexibility and resilience in facing crises such as the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Khateeb said on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking during a session held on the sidelines of the inauguration event of the UNWTO’s Middle East Bureau, titled: “Tourism Recovery in the Region” in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

