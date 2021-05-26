UAE is now ‘number one’ in world vaccination race: Ministry

The United Arab Emirates is now the leading nation in the world in its vaccination efforts against COVID-19, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the UAE’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority said: “We are pleased to announce that the UAE is at the top of vaccine distribution rate, becoming the first country in vaccine distribution per 100 people worldwide.”

“This achievement is a testament to the success of the national vaccination campaign and the country’s proactive approach to achieving a sustainable recovery,” the ministry added.

We are pleased to announce that #UAE is at the top of vaccine distribution rate, becoming the first country in vaccine distribution per 100 people worldwide.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/E2DFXZL2eg — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 25, 2021

According to the latest figures by NCEMA, more than 78.11 per cent of residents and citizens in the UAE have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Furthermore, 84.59 percent of those aged 60 and above have been vaccinated.

The UAE currently offers Sinopharm, Pfizer, and Sputnik-V vaccines for residents and nationals.

NCEMA also called on all residents to help vaccination efforts, saying: “Immunization of the community by taking the vaccine is the best way to achieve immunity and go through the recovery stage.”

“Therefore, we call on everyone to get vaccinated and support the national recovery efforts.”

NCEMA said it is now prioritizing booster shots for the elderly and those with chronic diseases as part of its vaccination efforts.

Earlier this month it was announced that the UAE is offering a third dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for those who received their second dose at least six months ago, healthcare spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani said on Tuesday.

The booster shot is part of the country’s “proactive strategy to provide maximum protection,” Dr. Farida al-Hosani said in a press conference at the time.

On Tuesday, UAE officials announced only those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, provided they present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours, will be allowed to attend events and activities in the country starting June 6.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Dr al-Hosani, adding that attendees would have to show a negative PCR test result and “an E letter” showing in their respective Al Hosn mobile app to attend events.

In a sperate announcement, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved increasing workplace attendance to 60 percent for all employees and outsourced workers in government entities and companies effective from May 30.

The committee also approved the continuation of remote working for employees aged 60 and above and employees with chronic diseases and weak immunity.

Remote working also applies to employees of determination, pregnant and nursing employees and one of the parents of a child studying remotely grades 10 and below, until the end of the current school term.

The committee also approved compulsory periodic testing for all employees to enter the workplace with cost borne by the individual. Those with vaccination exemption certificates are exempted from bearing the cost.

Unvaccinated employees must test weekly, while those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days ago must test monthly, to be eligible to enter the workplace. However, those vaccinated who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app are exempt from these tests.

On Tuesday, the UAE reported 1,672 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The latest figures bring the UAE’s total number of recorded cases to 559,291 and its total death toll to 1,658.

