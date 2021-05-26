UAE reports rise in COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,757 new coronavirus infections, 1,725 recoveries and three deaths over 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 225,954 COVID-19 tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers.

There are now 18,501 active cases within the country and a total of 561,048 cases have been diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak in the UAE, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The country’s death toll mounted to 1,661 and total recoveries rose to 540,886.

Wednesday’s numbers indicate an increase in new infections compared to Tuesday’s 1,672 cases.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been making great strides in achieving immunity and has been deemed as the number one country in the world’s vaccination race, NCEMA reported on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that the UAE is at the top of vaccine distribution rate, becoming the first country in vaccine distribution per 100 people worldwide,” a tweet by NCEMA read, adding that: “This achievement is a testament to the success of the national vaccination campaign and the country’s proactive approach to achieving a sustainable recovery.”

NCEMA’s latest figures suggest that over 12.2 million vaccine doses have been administered within the UAE.

