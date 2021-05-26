.
.
.
.
Language

UAE says only COVID-19 vaccinated people with negative PCR tests can attend events

This picture taken on February 13, 2021 shows a view of the skyline of downtown Dubai with Burj Khalifa, at sunset. (AFP)
This picture taken on February 13, 2021 shows a view of the skyline of downtown Dubai with Burj Khalifa, at sunset. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE says only COVID-19 vaccinated people with negative PCR tests can attend events

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

UAE officials announced only those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, provided they present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours, will be allowed to attend events and activities in the country starting June 6.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Dr. Farida al-Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, adding that attendees would have to show a negative PCR test result and “an E letter” showing in their respective Al Hosn mobile app to attend events.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Dubai announces relaxed COVID-19 rules for events, dining Coronavirus Coronavirus Dubai announces relaxed COVID-19 rules for events, dining

“During the UAE Government media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Al Hosani stated that all precautionary measures must be followed during these events, most notably wearing face masks and social distancing guidelines, adding that these procedures will be enforced on 6th June, 2021,” a statement published by the state-run Emirates News Agency read.

"Today, we see the fruit of our efforts as we proudly announce the UAE becoming world's leading country in terms of the distribution rate of the COVID-19 vaccine doses for every 100 persons, which highlights the success of the national vaccination campaign," Dr. al-Hosani said.

Last week, the UAE announced a series a relaxation on several restrictions on live entertainment, hotel occupancy, concerts and weddings across Dubai for a trial period of one month, including an increased capacity of 70 percent at entertainment venues. Music concerts, community sports events, spectator events and social and institutional events will be allowed on the condition that all attendees, participants, and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests
Ethiopia began second phase of filling Grand Renaissance Dam early May, says Sudan Ethiopia began second phase of filling Grand Renaissance Dam early May, says Sudan
Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’ Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’
The war on Gaza further exposes Hezbollah’s hypocritical duplicity The war on Gaza further exposes Hezbollah’s hypocritical duplicity
Most Middle Eastern citizens trust government responses to COVID-19: Report Most Middle Eastern citizens trust government responses to COVID-19: Report
Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More