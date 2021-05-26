UAE says only COVID-19 vaccinated people with negative PCR tests can attend events

UAE officials announced only those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, provided they present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours, will be allowed to attend events and activities in the country starting June 6.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Dr. Farida al-Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, adding that attendees would have to show a negative PCR test result and “an E letter” showing in their respective Al Hosn mobile app to attend events.

“During the UAE Government media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Al Hosani stated that all precautionary measures must be followed during these events, most notably wearing face masks and social distancing guidelines, adding that these procedures will be enforced on 6th June, 2021,” a statement published by the state-run Emirates News Agency read.

"Today, we see the fruit of our efforts as we proudly announce the UAE becoming world's leading country in terms of the distribution rate of the COVID-19 vaccine doses for every 100 persons, which highlights the success of the national vaccination campaign," Dr. al-Hosani said.

Last week, the UAE announced a series a relaxation on several restrictions on live entertainment, hotel occupancy, concerts and weddings across Dubai for a trial period of one month, including an increased capacity of 70 percent at entertainment venues. Music concerts, community sports events, spectator events and social and institutional events will be allowed on the condition that all attendees, participants, and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.