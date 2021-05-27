.
.
.
.
Language

Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people

An employee works at the control of quality lab where the Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be analyzed at Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica in Guarulhos, Brazil May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
An employee works at the control of quality lab where the Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be analyzed at Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica in Guarulhos, Brazil May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia has signed an agreement to supply the UN children’s fund UNICEF with enough doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for 110 million people, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad, said on Thursday.

Procurement and delivery of the vaccine is subject to Sputnik V receiving an emergency use listing from the World Health organization, a decision the RDIF said was expected soon.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Russia, which has approved four vaccines for domestic use, has signed export deals for millions of doses of Sputnik V but take up has been relatively sluggish at home, with some regions complaining the vaccination process is not going fast enough.

Russia’s health minister said on Thursday that Russia had administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to almost 17 million people, out of a population of some 145 million.

The RDIF said it would hold a separate discussion with the GAVI vaccine alliance to see Sputnik V considered for inclusion in the international COVAX vaccine-sharing facility.

Read more:

UAE reports 2,167 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Facebook reverses course, won’t ban posts suggesting man-made COVID-19 virus theory

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Top Content
Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police
German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk
One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh
Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals
World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh  World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh 
Iraq arrests commander in Iran-backed PMU over activist’s murder: Security source Iraq arrests commander in Iran-backed PMU over activist’s murder: Security source
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More