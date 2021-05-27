Saudi Arabia reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,183 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 445,963, the Ministry of Health announces.

Of the new cases, 342 were detected in the capital Riyadh while 317 cases were in the city of Mecca. Meanwhile, the Eastern Province had 160 new cases in the 24-hour period.



An additional 14 COVID-related fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 7,309.



Meanwhile, 1,040 people had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 428,502.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1183) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1040) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (428,502) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/ArVJETF5hx — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 27, 2021

