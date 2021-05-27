.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Young Saudi women sit in a cafe at Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2020. Picture taken July 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Young Saudi women sit in a cafe at Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2020. Picture taken July 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,183 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 445,963, the Ministry of Health announces.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 342 were detected in the capital Riyadh while 317 cases were in the city of Mecca. Meanwhile, the Eastern Province had 160 new cases in the 24-hour period.

An additional 14 COVID-related fatalities were reported, raising the death toll to 7,309.

Meanwhile, 1,040 people had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 428,502.

Read more:

UAE reports 2,167 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Ohio woman wins $1 million in lottery for getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Where can people fly right now? The frantic pitch to save summer travels

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Boating collision leaves one dead, several injured in Saudi Arabia’s al-Jubail: SPA Boating collision leaves one dead, several injured in Saudi Arabia’s al-Jubail: SPA
Top Content
Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police
German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk
One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh
Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals
World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh  World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh 
Iraq arrests commander in Iran-backed PMU over activist’s murder: Security source Iraq arrests commander in Iran-backed PMU over activist’s murder: Security source
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More