Too early to say on final UK reopening step, India variant spreading: Health minister

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 23, 2020. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters)
Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 23, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

A coronavirus variant first found in India is spreading across Britain and it is too soon to say whether the country can fully drop COVID-19 restrictions on June 21, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

“The Indian variant is spreading across the country,” Hancock told parliament. “My assessment is that it is too early now to say, yet, whether we can take the full step four (of the reopening plan) on the 21st of June.

“We will only do that if it’s safe. We will make a formal assessment, ahead of the 14th of June, as to what step we can take on the 21st.”

