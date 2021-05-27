.
UAE reports 2,167 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

People walk at Mall of the Emirates during the reopening of malls, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on May 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 2,167 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 563,215, and the death toll to 1,664, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The number of recoveries rose by 2,137 to 543,023.

The UAE administered 225,957 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, WAM reported.

