UAE reports 2,167 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 2,167 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 563,215, and the death toll to 1,664, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

"الصحة" تجري 225,957 فحصاً ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات و تكشف عن 2,167 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا و2,137 حالة شفاء و3 حالات وفاة خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية.#وام pic.twitter.com/OmIGktJn22 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) May 27, 2021

The number of recoveries rose by 2,137 to 543,023.

The UAE administered 225,957 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, WAM reported.

