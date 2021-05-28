UAE reports 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 2,236 new coronavirus infections, 2,206 recoveries and four deaths over 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Friday.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 239,852 COVID-19 tests to determine Friday’s numbers, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

A total of 565,451 cases have been diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak in the UAE and 1,668 deaths.

The UAE currently offers Sinopharm, Pfizer, and Sputnik-V vaccines for residents and nationals, with more than 12.5 million vaccine doses being administered since the start of the country’s inoculation campaign.

NCEMA has called on all residents to help vaccination efforts, saying: “Immunization of the community by taking the vaccine is the best way to achieve immunity and go through the recovery stage.”

“Therefore, we call on everyone to get vaccinated and support the national recovery efforts.”

On Wednesday UAE officials announced only those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, provided they present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours, will be allowed to attend events and activities in the country starting June 6.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Dr. Farida al-Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, adding that attendees would have to show a negative PCR test result and “an E letter” showing in their respective Al Hosn mobile app to attend events.

On Tuesday, the country’s health ministry announced the UAE is now the leading nation in the world in its vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

In a tweet, the UAE’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority said: “We are pleased to announce that the UAE is at the top of vaccine distribution rate, becoming the first country in vaccine distribution per 100 people worldwide.”

In a sperate announcement, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved increasing workplace attendance to 60 percent for all employees and outsourced workers in government entities and companies effective from May 30.

