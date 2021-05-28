.
.
.
.
Language

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over a month

A doctor checks an X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a COVID-19 ward of a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A doctor checks an X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a COVID-19 ward of a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over a month

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Bengaluru

Published: Updated:

India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, health ministry data show.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

India scraps local trials to fast-track imports of COVID shots as it battles pandemic

Indian priests pray for mercy from COVID-19 ‘goddess’

India prepares stimulus package for sectors worst hit by COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Top Content
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people
Saudi Arabia reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours
UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict
Sanofi, GSK kick off third phase trial for COVID-19 vaccine Sanofi, GSK kick off third phase trial for COVID-19 vaccine
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More