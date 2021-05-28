.
.
.
.
Language

India’s New Delhi announces ‘very, very slow’ easing of COVID-19 lockdown

Commuters sit in a carriage of a Yellow Line train after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services following its closure due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on September 7, 2020. India overtook Brazil on September 7 as the country with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, but authorities pressed ahead with opening up the South Asian nation's battered economy.
Commuters sit in a carriage of a Yellow Line train after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services following its closure due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on September 7, 2020. (File photO: AFP)
Coronavirus

India’s New Delhi announces ‘very, very slow’ easing of COVID-19 lockdown

Followed Unfollow

AFP, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

Indian authorities Friday announced a “very, very slow” easing of the lockdown in the capital New Delhi as coronavirus infections fall in major cities after weeks of lockdown.

Rural areas now however seeing the brunt of a surge in cases that has overwhelmed the health care system and killed at least 160,000 people since the start of March.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister, said that from Monday construction work and factories can resume “keeping the poorest section of our society, the laborers and daily wage workers, in mind.”

“We are starting the process of reopening very, very slowly. We will reassess it after a week based on experts and people’s opinions,” he said.

Daily infections reported across India have more than halved from more than 400,000 earlier this month, according to official statistics.

Delhi reported Friday about 1,100 new infections in the previous 24 hours, down from about 25,000 daily cases when the lockdown was announced six weeks earlier.

The devastating surge was blamed on new virus variants and the government having allowed most activity to return to normal including mass religious and political gatherings.

Coronavirus patients died in droves outside hospitals or at home because of a lack of beds, medical oxygen and drugs, prompting a flood of desperate pleas on social media.

Since mid-April hundreds of Covid-19 patients have also contracted the often deadly and usually very rare infection mucormycosis, or “black fungus”.

Many other parts of India including the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka too are now also considering easing restrictions on activity.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

India’s vaccination program meanwhile is making only slow progress due to shortages, confusion and squabbling between the central government and state authorities.

So far some 160 million people, equivalent to only 12.5 percent of the Indian population have received one dose and 45 million, or 3.4 percent, two shots.

Read more:

South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave

India COVID-19 death toll passes 300,000, third highest in world

India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report clinical trials
Top Content
Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people
UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
US intelligence community acknowledges two theories of COVID-19 origin US intelligence community acknowledges two theories of COVID-19 origin
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More