.
.
.
.
Language

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above

Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report clinical trials
Top Content
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes
Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people
UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
US intelligence community acknowledges two theories of COVID-19 origin US intelligence community acknowledges two theories of COVID-19 origin
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More