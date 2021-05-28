Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above

A Japanese health ministry panel approved the use of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above, a ministry official said on Friday.

The move, which lowers the threshold from 16, follows approvals in the US and other nations this month for the vaccine to be used for adolescents.

