Saudi Arabia reports 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 447,178, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 345 were detected in the capital Riyadh while 324 were confirmed in the city of Mecca.

Meanwhile, 1,161 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 429,663.

The death toll increased to 7,320 after 11 people died due to COVID-19 complications.

