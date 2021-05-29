Malaysia reports record rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths 

Malaysia reported 9,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic and the fifth straight day of record new infections.



The health ministry also reported 98 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, another daily record. The latest figures took the total number of cases in the country to 558,534 and deaths to 2,650.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Malaysia has seen a surge in coronavirus incidence in recent weeks, partly due to highly transmissible variants.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a two-week nationwide lockdown starting in June, allowing only essential economic and service sectors to stay open.

Read more:

Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant

Thailand to tighten border controls after detecting S.African variant

Foxconn founder plans to import 5 mln BioNTech shots into Taiwan