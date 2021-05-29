.
.
.
.
Language

Malaysia reports record rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths 

Malaysian Muslim cleric Rafie Zainal assists family members of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim during a burial at a cemetery, in Gombak, Malaysia May 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Malaysian Muslim cleric Rafie Zainal assists family members of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim during a burial at a cemetery, in Gombak, Malaysia May 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Malaysia reports record rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur

Published: Updated:

Malaysia reported 9,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic and the fifth straight day of record new infections.

The health ministry also reported 98 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, another daily record. The latest figures took the total number of cases in the country to 558,534 and deaths to 2,650.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Malaysia has seen a surge in coronavirus incidence in recent weeks, partly due to highly transmissible variants.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a two-week nationwide lockdown starting in June, allowing only essential economic and service sectors to stay open.

Read more:

Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant

Thailand to tighten border controls after detecting S.African variant

Foxconn founder plans to import 5 mln BioNTech shots into Taiwan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Top Content
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June India extends COVID-19 travel ban until the end of June
Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, says health ministry
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria’s Assad on election victory Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani congratulates Syria’s Assad on election victory
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More