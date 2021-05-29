Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US

Saudi Arabia will allow the entry of travelers from countries including the United Arab Emirates, the US, the United Kingdom and others starting on May 30, following a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official SPA reported on Saturday, citing a Ministry of Interior source.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

According to SPA, the complete list of countries also includes Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan.

The source reportedly said the decision to lift the travel ban was made based on information provided by the World Health Organization which showed they were able to effectively control the spread of the virus.

Travelers arriving from the listed countries are still required to quarantine upon their arrival in the Kingdom, SPA added.