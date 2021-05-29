Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,106 new cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,106 new COVID-19 cases and 14 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest figures bring the Kingdom’s total death toll to 7,334, and the total number of recorded cases to 448,284.

The city of Mecca saw the highest number of new cases, with 325, while the capital Riyadh had the second-highest with 319.

Saudi Arabia announced Saturday that a ban on entry would be lifted for travelers from the UAE, UK, US, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, France, and Japan.

Quarantine on arrival is still mandatory, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

A Ministry of the Interior source said the decision was made based on information from the World Health Organization (WHO) showing that the countries were able to effectively control the spread of the virus, according to SPA.

Read more:

Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with vaccination marathon

Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US

UAE reports 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours