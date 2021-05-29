UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use

The UAE’s Ministry of Health announced granting the emergency use of a new effective drug for COVID-19, Sotrovimab-VIR-7831, making the UAE the first country in the world to approve the drug for emergency use following FDA approval, Emirates News Agency WAM reports.

WAM added that the drug will contribute to reducing the number of cases requiring admission to hospital for more than 24 hours and reducing the number of deaths due to infection with the virus by up to 85 percent when given to patients as an early treatment.

The UAE granted the emergency use of the drug “Sotrovimab-VIR-7831”, which depends on “monoclonal antibodies” to treat patients aged 12 years and over who face a high risk of developing severe symptoms and hospitalization due to the repercussions of the disease.

The approval of a new drug that studies have proven effective in treating the mutated virus and the emerging mutations from it and helps in speeding up the healing of the infected and reducing deaths among COVID-19 patients represents a positive development in the ongoing battle against the virus.

The approval of the drug in conjunction with the progress made by the UAE in providing vaccines and treatment will significantly increase the number of cures and decrease the death rate.

