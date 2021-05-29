.
.
.
.
UAE reports 1,812 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

A worshipper leaves a mosque following players in the emirate of Sharjah after the United Arab Emirates reopened places of worship. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,812 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Case numbers have begun to fall after a two-week spike in infections that began in the middle of May.

The latest figures bring the UAE’s total number of recorded cases to 567,263, and the country’s total death toll to 1,673.

Meanwhile, 1,779 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 547,008.

Authorities in the capital Abu Dhabi have approved an increase in workplace attendance to 60 percent effective from May 30.

On Wednesday UAE officials announced the people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and have a negative PCR test will be allowed to attend events starting June 6.

