.
.
.
.
Language

Canada extends shelf life of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab by one month

A medical worker displays a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the first drive-through vaccination center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on March 4, 2021.
A medical worker displays a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Supplied)
Coronavirus

Canada extends shelf life of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab by one month

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Canadian health authorities announced Saturday they were pushing back the expiration date on nearly 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine by one month.

Health Canada said in a statement its approval to extend the shelf life of two lots of vaccine from May 31 to July 1 was supported by “scientific evidence.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This change will ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory and provide Canadians access to much needed doses of the vaccine,” the agency said.

A spokesperson for Health Canada said that as of May 22, there were about 49,000 doses of AstraZeneca in the country with an expiration date of May 31. CBC reported that most were in Ontario province.

Canadian health authorities had previously approved a six-month shelf life for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

But they said they received information from the company on May 27 including “product stability and mathematical modeling data” that showed the two lots could be safely and effectively used for an extra month.

Several provinces announced this month their decision to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people receiving their first shot, due to rare instances of blood clots.

But Canadians who had received a first AstraZeneca dose were able to get their scheduled second dose.

Just over 55 percent of Canada’s 38 million people have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 5 percent have received two doses.

In addition to AstraZeneca, vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for use in Canada.

Read more:

UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use

Brazilians stage nationwide protests against President Bolsonaro’s COVID-19 response

Dancing like there’s no COVID-19: Paris hosts test concert

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Indian, UK hybrid COVID-19 variant detected in Vietnam Indian, UK hybrid COVID-19 variant detected in Vietnam
Top Content
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US
Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe Iran’s Quds Force chief says Israelis should ‘return’ to US, Europe
Indian, UK hybrid COVID-19 variant detected in Vietnam Indian, UK hybrid COVID-19 variant detected in Vietnam
Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee
Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after four months Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after four months
Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More