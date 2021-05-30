.
Decision to lift England’s COVID-19 lockdown will depend on data: Minister

British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain February 4, 2021. (Reuters)
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain February 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, London 

The decision to lift final lockdown measures in England on June 21 will be made after data on infection, hospitalization, vaccination and new variants are assessed, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

“We will share the evidence with the country on the 14th of June to basically explain exactly where we are on infection rates, on hospitalization, and of course, sadly, on deaths,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

“We have to be cautious; we have to look at the data and share it with the country.”

