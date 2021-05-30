Saudi Arabia reports 907 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 907 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 449,191, and the death toll to 7,347, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (907) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1201) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (432,138) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/KLUzMyNtL0 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 30, 2021

The number of recoveries rose by 1,201 to 432,138.

There are 9,706 active coronavirus cases, 1,408 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,106 new cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US