Saudi Arabia reports 907 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 907 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 449,191, and the death toll to 7,347, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,201 to 432,138.

There are 9,706 active coronavirus cases, 1,408 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

