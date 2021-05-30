.
UAE reports 1,810 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours

This picture taken on February 13, 2021 shows a view of the skyline of downtown Dubai with Burj Khalifa, at sunset. (AFP)
UAE reports 1,810 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Sunday.

The country’s health authorities carried out 242,981 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a decline in the number of new cases after a two-week spike beginning in mid-May.

The UAE’s active cases increased to 18,611 and the death toll mounted to 1,677, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). Total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 569,073 and recoveries to 548,785.

As of Sunday, the country approved an increase in workplace attendance capacity to 60 percent, state news agency WAM reported.

Meanwhile, the country’s immunization drive has been deemed “number one” in the world, according to the UAE’s health ministry, with over 12.7 million doses already administered and over 76 percent of the eligible population over 16 years old already vaccinated against COVID-19.

