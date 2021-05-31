Hong Kong offers paid leave for civil servants to boost COVID-19 vaccine rate

Hong Kong will offer civil servants who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day off for each dose, the government said on Monday, as authorities struggle to boost a sluggish innoculation rate among the city’s 7.5 million population.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip, speaking at a press conference, also called on private companies to offer similar incentives to ramp up the lackluster take-up ratio of vaccines in the global financial hub.

