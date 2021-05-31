.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,245 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

An aerial view shows deserted streets in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 21, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,245 new positive COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Most of the new cases (428) were found in Mecca, while the capital Riyadh had the second-highest case number with 313.

A total of 7,362 people have now died from the virus in Saud Arabia, and 450,436 cases have been detected overall.

Meanwhile there were 1,275 recoveries, bringing the total to 433,413.

More than 13.9 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in 587 inoculation centers across Saudi Arabia, an official said on Sunday.

At least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 40 percent of the Kingdom’s population since the start of the vaccination campaign, Ministry of Health official Dr. Abdullah Asiri said on Twitter.

