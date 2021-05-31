.
.
.
.
Language

Singapore PM says can relax social curbs if local virus situation improves

People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 14, 2021. (Reuters)
People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Singapore PM says can relax social curbs if local virus situation improves

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Singapore should be able to relax recently imposed restrictions on social gatherings if the local COVID-19 situation continues to improve, its prime minister said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The number of daily cases has come down. Barring another super-spreader or big cluster, we should be on track to bring this outbreak under control,” Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech, outlining plans to re-open the economy and keep COVID-19 under control.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lee also said he expected two-thirds of residents to have received at least one dose of a vaccine by early July, that contact tracing and testing would be increased and expedited and that he had received confirmation of faster deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines over the next two months.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts
China allows couples to have up to three children in major policy change China allows couples to have up to three children in major policy change
Top Content
Israel nationalist hardliner Bennett joins anti-Netanyahu camp Israel nationalist hardliner Bennett joins anti-Netanyahu camp
Iran to try jailed French tourist for spying, propaganda: Lawyer Iran to try jailed French tourist for spying, propaganda: Lawyer
Egypt’s intelligence chief to visit Palestine as FM meets Israeli counterpart Egypt’s intelligence chief to visit Palestine as FM meets Israeli counterpart
Boris Johnson urges G7 accord on COVID-19 ‘passports’ Boris Johnson urges G7 accord on COVID-19 ‘passports’
US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014 US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help from 2012 to 2014
ICC chief prosecutor in landmark visit to Sudan’s Darfur ICC chief prosecutor in landmark visit to Sudan’s Darfur
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More