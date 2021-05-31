.
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 infections, three deaths in 24 hours

A view of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash, Wael Hneini)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has reported a drop in the number of daily coronavirus infections, registering 1,763 new cases, 1,740 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry announced on Monday.

The country’s health authorities carried out 242,981 COVID-19 tests to determine Monday’s numbers.

The UAE’s active cases have mounted to 18,611 and the total diagnosed infections since the beginning of the outbreak increased to 569,073, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). The country’s death toll rose to 1,677 and recoveries to 548,785.

Monday’s numbers indicate a drop from Sunday’s 1,810 recorded cases and four coronavirus-related deaths.

The country’s vaccination drive was been deemed “number one” in the world, according to the UAE’s Ministry of Health, with over 12.8 million doses already administered and the majority of the eligible population above the age of 16 already fully vaccinated against the virus.

