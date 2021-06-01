.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout to 12–15-year-olds

A view of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash, Wael Hneini)
A view of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash, Wael Hneini)
Coronavirus

Dubai begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout to 12–15-year-olds

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Dubai, the second-largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds, the government media office said on Twitter on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Reuters COVID-19 tracker shows that the UAE has among the world’s highest immunization rates, with about two thirds of its population having taken two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtTech, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca or Sputnik V vaccines.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Dubai expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to 12-year-olds and up

UAE vaccinates over 73 pct of people over 16 years old against COVID-19

UAE is now ‘number one’ in world vaccination race: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested
Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden
Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More