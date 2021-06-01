.
Russia resumes air travel with Britain, other countries

Russian medical experts walk to start their shift to check passengers arriving from foreign countries at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Coronavirus

AFP, Moscow

Russia has announced the resumption of air travel with Britain and a number of other countries which had been suspended due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Given the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, a decision has been taken to resume regular air travel between Moscow and London from June 2,” Russian health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Russia will also resume air travel with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Croatia, Mauritius, and Morocco from June 10, it said.

Flights to Turkey, a major tourist destination for Russians, will remain suspended until at least June 21.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s borders have remained largely closed to foreigners.

