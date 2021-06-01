Russia resumes air travel with Britain, other countries

Russia has announced the resumption of air travel with Britain and a number of other countries which had been suspended due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Given the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, a decision has been taken to resume regular air travel between Moscow and London from June 2,” Russian health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Russia will also resume air travel with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Croatia, Mauritius, and Morocco from June 10, it said.

Flights to Turkey, a major tourist destination for Russians, will remain suspended until at least June 21.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s borders have remained largely closed to foreigners.

