Saudi Arabia reports 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,251 new coronavirus infections, 1,026 recoveries and 15 deaths over 24 hours, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

Most of the Kingdom’s cases were recorded in Mecca and Riyadh which accounted for 367 and 349 cases respectively.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

There are currently 9,871 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 1,443 of which are in critical condition.

Total diagnosed infections since the beginning of the outbreak rose to 451,687 and total recoveries to 434,439.

Saudi’s coronavirus death toll now sits at 7,377.

According to data from Reuters, the Kingdom has so far administered 14.2 million vaccine doses, with an average of 162,957 doses administered each day. The data suggests that if Saudi continues to vaccinate at this rate, it will take 43 more days to administer enough doses to cover another 10 percent of the population.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia administered over 13.9 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses so far: Official

Saudi Arabia reports 1,245 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19