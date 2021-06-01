.
Sinopharm’s Wuhan affiliate boosts COVID-19 shot annual capacity to 1 bln doses

A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing

A Wuhan-based affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said the start of operations at a new factory will raise the annual production capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1 billion doses.

The Wuhan Institute of Biological Products made the announcement in a statement released late on Monday through social media. It did not specify when it will operate the factory at full capacity.

Still, the announcement marks a step toward state-backed Sinopharm’s annual capacity target of 3 billion doses for its COVID-19 vaccines.

The Beijing Institute of Biological Products, another Sinopharm affiliate whose shot gained emergency-use approval from the World Health Organization, has a factory with annual capacity of 1 billion doses and is also building a new facility.

China has approved four COVID-19 vaccines from domestic makers Sinopharm, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and CanSino Biologics Inc for general public use, and three other vaccines for emergency use.

Sinovac, whose COVID-19 vaccine capacity is 2 billion doses per year, on Tuesday said it has supplied over 600 million doses at home and abroad as of the end of May.

