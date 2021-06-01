Swiss economy shrinks in first quarter as COVID curbs spending

Switzerland’s economy shrank in the first quarter as consumption and the service sector were badly hit by a second partial virus lockdown, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

The country’s gross domestic product fell by 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year after posting modest growth in the previous quarter, according to the ministry.



Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

Switzerland’s government tightened restrictions in late December and mid-January in an effort to contain a rise in coronavirus infections, though the lockdown was less strict than earlier in 2020.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Authorities began to ease the restrictions in early March, letting shops, museums and zoos reopen, while restaurants and cafes were allowed to have outdoor seating in late April.

Food services and the hotel industry nosedived in the first quarter while consumption also fell sharply, according to the state secretariat for economic affairs.

But industry grew sharply, preventing a steeper decline in GDP, it said.



“There was no repeat of the economic slump experienced in spring 2020,” the secretariat said in a statement.

Read more: Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland