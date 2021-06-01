UAE records 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday recorded 1,968 new coronavirus infections, 1,954 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 215,689 COVID-19 tests to determine Tuesday numbers which indicated a slight one-day rise in new infections.

The country’s active cases have mounted to 18,631 and total recorded cases diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 572,804, according to NCEMA data. The death toll now sits at 1,684 and total recoveries increased to 552,479.

The UAE’s vaccination drive has been deemed “number one” in the world, according to the country’s Ministry of Health, with over 12.8 million doses already administered and the majority of the eligible population above the age of 16 already fully vaccinated against the virus.

The number of inoculations is expected to rise soon as the emirate of Dubai began to vaccinate 12–15-year-olds with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Read more:

Dubai begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout to 12–15-year-olds

UAE reports drop in COVID-19 infections, three deaths in 24 hours

Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weights risks during COVID-19