A general view of Dubai's Burj Al Arab in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Sascha Bosshard)
A general view of Dubai's Burj Al Arab in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Sascha Bosshard)
UAE records 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday recorded 1,968 new coronavirus infections, 1,954 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

The UAE’s health authorities carried out 215,689 COVID-19 tests to determine Tuesday numbers which indicated a slight one-day rise in new infections.

The country’s active cases have mounted to 18,631 and total recorded cases diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 572,804, according to NCEMA data. The death toll now sits at 1,684 and total recoveries increased to 552,479.

The UAE’s vaccination drive has been deemed “number one” in the world, according to the country’s Ministry of Health, with over 12.8 million doses already administered and the majority of the eligible population above the age of 16 already fully vaccinated against the virus.

The number of inoculations is expected to rise soon as the emirate of Dubai began to vaccinate 12–15-year-olds with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

