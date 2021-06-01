.
.
.
.
Language

UAE vaccinates 81 pct of eligible population over 16, over 92 pct of elderly

A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE vaccinates 81 pct of eligible population over 16, over 92 pct of elderly

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates officially vaccinated over 81 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and more than 92 percent of its elderly residents, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In the last 24 hours, the UAE administered a total of 97,163 vaccine doses which brought the total administered jabs to 12.9 million, accounting for an average of 131.11 doses per 100 people.

Health sector spokesperson Dr. Farida al-Hosani was quoted by NCEMA as saying that the recently approved (for emergency use) Sotrovimab-VIR-7831 drug has proven to be effective in treating the virus, with an 85 percent reduction in COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations in general.

The drug was approved for emergency use for people aged 12 and above.

“In the interest of our children’s safety, it is expected that more vaccines will be provided for children soon, following the completion of clinical trials aimed at ensuring its safety and evaluating the elevation of immunity levels,” said al-Hosani.

Read more:

UAE records 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Dubai begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout to 12–15-year-olds

Dubai expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to 12-year-olds and up

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested
Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk
Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden
Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More