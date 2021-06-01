UAE vaccinates 81 pct of eligible population over 16, over 92 pct of elderly

The United Arab Emirates officially vaccinated over 81 percent of its eligible population over the age of 16 and more than 92 percent of its elderly residents, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the UAE administered a total of 97,163 vaccine doses which brought the total administered jabs to 12.9 million, accounting for an average of 131.11 doses per 100 people.

Health sector spokesperson Dr. Farida al-Hosani was quoted by NCEMA as saying that the recently approved (for emergency use) Sotrovimab-VIR-7831 drug has proven to be effective in treating the virus, with an 85 percent reduction in COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations in general.

The drug was approved for emergency use for people aged 12 and above.

“In the interest of our children’s safety, it is expected that more vaccines will be provided for children soon, following the completion of clinical trials aimed at ensuring its safety and evaluating the elevation of immunity levels,” said al-Hosani.

