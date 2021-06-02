.
European Investment Bank to raise support to WHO-led COVAX to $1.1 bln

CEPI, GAVI, and WHO have launched COVAX to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and end the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021. (Twitter/@CEPI vaccines)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Brussels

The head of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer said on Wednesday that the EU’s financial arm was ready to increase its support for the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism to 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in loans.

The bank has already pledged 600 million euros in loans to the program which is co-led by the World Health Organization and Gavi, a vaccine alliance.

“We are ready to increase this by reorientation of another 300 million euros,” Werner said at a virtual fund raising event organized by the government of Japan and Gavi.

Read more: GAVI in talks with China’s Sinovax to expand COVAX vaccine supply

