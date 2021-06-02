European Investment Bank to raise support to WHO-led COVAX to $1.1 bln

The head of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer said on Wednesday that the EU’s financial arm was ready to increase its support for the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism to 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in loans.



The bank has already pledged 600 million euros in loans to the program which is co-led by the World Health Organization and Gavi, a vaccine alliance.

“We are ready to increase this by reorientation of another 300 million euros,” Werner said at a virtual fund raising event organized by the government of Japan and Gavi.

