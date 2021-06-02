.
.
.
.
Language

GAVI in talks with China’s Sinovax to expand COVAX vaccine supply 

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

GAVI in talks with China’s Sinovax to expand COVAX vaccine supply 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters/AFP

Published: Updated:

The GAVI vaccine alliance is in talks with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotch to expand the COVAX dose-sharing portfolio available to poor countries following the World Health Organization’s approval of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a GAVI spokesperson said.

“Gavi, on behalf of the COVAX Facility, is in dialogue with several manufacturers, including Sinovac, to expand and diversify the portfolio further and secure access to additional doses for Facility participants,” she said on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The COVAX global vaccine-sharing program said Thursday it needs $2.0 billion in additional funding by the beginning of June in order to boost coronavirus inoculation programs in lower-income countries.

“We need an additional $2 billion to lift coverage... up to nearly 30 percent, and we need it by June 2 to lock in supplies now so that doses can be delivered through 2021, and into early 2022,” the mechanism’s organizers -- which include the World Health Organization and the Gavi alliance -- said in a statement.

COVAX last week said it has already delivered 70 million vaccine doses to 126 countries, but faces a shortfall of 190 million at the end of June because of the “severe impact on COVAX’s supply in the second quarter of this year... (from) the terrible surge of the virus in India”.

India’s Serum Institute is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, producing 1.5 billion doses a year even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Read more:

COVAX vaccine-sharing program needs $2 bln by June for poor countries

South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave

Indian priests pray for mercy from COVID-19 ‘goddess’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Israel destroys Syrian army post in Golan Heights Israel destroys Syrian army post in Golan Heights
Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime Video shows man punching Asian woman, New York police charge him with hate crime
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Senator Lindsey Graham expects US to send more funds for Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Senator Lindsey Graham expects US to send more funds for Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’
Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss tourism with UK’s PM Johnson at NATO summit Turkey’s Erdogan says he will discuss tourism with UK’s PM Johnson at NATO summit
Erdogan says Turkey hopes to maximize cooperation with Egypt, Gulf nations Erdogan says Turkey hopes to maximize cooperation with Egypt, Gulf nations
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More