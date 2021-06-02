.
Japan to donate additional $800 mln, vaccines to WHO’s COVAX body: Media

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional $800 million to the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Japan has already pledged $200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source.

Suga will serve as host for an online COVAX summit on Wednesday, which will also be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates, and representatives from Group of Seven nations.

The summit is intended to fill a $1.7 billion funding gap, and it is hoped that countries and organizations will boost their pledges of money and vaccine doses, a Japanese government official told reporters on Tuesday.

Japanese lawmakers have urged giving supplies of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine to Taiwan, which is dealing with a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated less than 2 percent of its 23.5 million population. Japan has no immediate plans to use the AstraZeneca doses it has on hand and has secured enough supplies of other types of vaccine for its entire population.

