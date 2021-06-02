.
Kuwait approves Sotrovimab treatment for COVID-19: State media

A Kuwaiti doctor prepares her station ahead of the arrival of a planeload of repatriated Kuwaiti citizens at a makeshift field testing center, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kuwait Airport, Kuwait April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
A Kuwaiti doctor prepares her station ahead of the arrival of a planeload of repatriated Kuwaiti citizens at a makeshift field testing center, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kuwait Airport, Kuwait April 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Kuwait approves Sotrovimab treatment for COVID-19: State media

Kuwait has approved GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s Sotrovimab as a treatment for coronavirus, state news KUNA reported on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Kuwait is the second country in the Middle East to approve the use of the antibody treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, after the United Arab Emirates.

Kuwait also announced on Wednesday a $40 million donation to COVAX, the international program designed to help supply developing countries with vaccines against the disease, KUNA said.

