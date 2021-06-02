Russia’s CoviVac more than 80 percent effective against COVID-19

Russia’s third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac, is more than 80 percent effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency cited the vaccine’s developer as saying on Wednesday.

The Chumakov center could produce six times more than the previously planned 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, Interfax added.

Russia reported 8,832 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,842 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,090,249.

The government coronavirus task force said 394 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 122,267.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

