Saudi Arabia records 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Pigeons fly over the minaret of the al-Merah mosque in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (AP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia registered 1,269 new coronavirus infections, 1,081 recoveries and 16 deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

The Kingdom recorded most of its cases in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 444 and 285 cases respectively.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Wednesday’s numbers recorded a slight increase in daily recorded infections from Tuesday’s 1,251 cases.

There are currently 10,043 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 1,489 of which are critical, and the total diagnosed infections since the beginning of the outbreak in the Kingdom rose to 452,952. Total recoveries increased to 435,520 and the death toll mounted to 7,393.

Over the past week, Saudi’s vaccinations averaged at around 164,655 doses per day, according to Reuters. At this rate, it would take the country 43 more days to administer enough jabs to cover another 10 percent of its population.

