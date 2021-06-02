.
Saudi’s ‘Gamers Without Borders’ charity festival to donate $10mln to fight pandemic

Gamers Without Borders is back for 2021. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s nine-week charity esports festival ‘Gamers Without Borders’ announced plans on Wednesday to donate $10 million to the world’s fight against COVID-19, aiming to help those in most desperate need.

According to a statement released by the charity event, which is organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, they outlined their aim to use all shares of the charity cash they win to go directly towards coronavirus vaccine distribution in the world’s poorest countries.

“We truly believe in the power of gaming and esports. We know what gamers can do when they unite behind a cause – and there is no bigger global cause than fighting this virus,” said the federation’s chairman Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, in a statement released on Wednesday.

Their mission, entitled ‘No One Left Behind’ plans to “connect, inspire and entertain the international gaming community” to make a difference and ensure great support in “the world’s recovery from COVID-19.

The free-for-all festival in its 2020 debut attracted 460,000 gamers from 141 countries and was broadcast to an audience of over 14 million. The organizers have said that they expect a great turnout this year.

The $10 million prize from last year’s event was shared with several humanitarian organizations such as the GAVI vaccine alliance, UNICEF, and the International Medical Corps.

