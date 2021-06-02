UAE registers 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,154 new COVID-19 infections, 2,110 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The country’s health authorities determined Wednesday’s numbers after carrying out 218,977 coronavirus tests.

There are currently over 18,000 active cases in the UAE and the total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 574,958. Total recoveries rose to 554,589 and the death toll now sits at 1,686.

Wednesday’s numbers indicate a slight increase in new infections from Tuesday’s 1,968 cases.

The UAE’s immunization drive, which has been deemed the world’s most efficient one yet, has been gaining speed. The country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday reported that more than 81 percent of the UAE’s eligible population over 16 and just over 92 percent of its elderly population (over 60) have been inoculated against the virus.

According to data from Reuters, the UAE’s vaccination campaign averaged at about 100,201 doses administered. If the country were to continue vaccinating at this rate, it would take a further 20 days to administer enough shots for another 10 percent of the population.

With Dubai’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 12–15-year-olds, the number of vaccinated individuals is expected to rise soon.

