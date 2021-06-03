.
Bahrain, Russia ink deal to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for MENA region

A worker handles boxes of the newly-received first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, before stockpiling them in refrigerated units inside the storage facilities of the Libyan health ministry, in the capital Tripoli, on April 4, 2021.
A worker handles boxes of the newly-received first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, before stockpiling them in refrigerated units inside the storage facilities of the Libyan health ministry, in the capital Tripoli, on April 4, 2021. (File photo)
Coronavirus

Bahrain, Russia ink deal to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for MENA region

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The sovereign funds of Russia and Bahrain signed a preliminary agreement on Thursday to manufacture and distribute the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine across the Middle East and North Africa region, The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

RDIF provided no information on the capacity of the planned manufacturing facility under the agreement which also involves Binnopharm Group, а subsidiary of Russian investment company Sistema.

