Greece to offer COVID-19 vaccines to neigboring Albania, North Macedonia

A woman speaks with a military doctor after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly opened vaccination center in Athens, Greece, April 2, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
A woman speaks with a military doctor after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly opened vaccination center in Athens, Greece, April 2, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Athens

Published: Updated:

Greece will supply its northern neighbors Albania and North Macedonia wit 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the country’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“Greece, in coordination with the European Commission, as most European countries do for their neighbors, will offer vaccines...20,000 doses to North Macedonia and 20,000 to Albania,” Aristotelia Peloni told a news conference.

Peloni would not say when this will happen.

