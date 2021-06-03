Saudi Arabia records 1,261 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 1,261 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 454,217, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,364 to 436,884, while the death toll rose to 7,408 after 15 new deaths were recorded.

There are 9,925 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 1,516 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

As of Thursday, the Kingdom had administered 14,498,873 COVID-19 vaccine doses.