UAE registers 1,989 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,989 new COVID-19 infections, 1,960 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

The country’s health authorities determined Thursday’s numbers after carrying out 230,728 coronavirus tests.

Advertisement

The total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic have now increased to 576,947. Total recoveries rose to 556,549 and the death toll now sits at 1,689.

The UAE’s immunization drive, which has been deemed the world’s most efficient one yet, has been gaining speed.

NCEMA on Tuesday reported that more than 81 percent of the UAE’s eligible population over 16 and just over 92 percent of its elderly population (over 60) have been inoculated against the virus.

With Dubai’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 12–15-year-olds, the number of vaccinated individuals is expected to rise soon.

Read more:

UAE vaccinates 81 pct of eligible population over 16, over 92 pct of elderly

Dubai begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout to 12–15-year-olds

Dubai expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to 12-year-olds and up