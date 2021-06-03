.
UAE suspends entry of travelers from Vietnam as of June 5

General view of Dubai duty free closed shops at Dubai International Airport, as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid outbreak of COVID-19 in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
The United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday the suspension of entry of travelers from Vietnam, as well as transit passengers arriving from them, as of June 5, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“This also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in Vietnam during a period of 14 days before coming to the UAE with the continuation of flights, as it will allow the transfer of passengers from the UAE to Vietnam on flights,” according to WAM.

