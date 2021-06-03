.
.
.
.
Language

US to distribute 80 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to priority nations: Biden

US President Joe Biden during a joint news conference at the White House, May 21, 2021. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden during a joint news conference at the White House, May 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US to distribute 80 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to priority nations: Biden

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden unveiled his plan Thursday for the first of 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses being distributed globally, with 75 percent of shots disbursed via the Covax program.

“We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values,” Biden said in a statement.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In a fact sheet the White House said that for the doses shared through Covax, Washington would prioritize countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Read more: President Biden announces extra 20 mln US vaccine doses for other countries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s Tehran
Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home
Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza-Israel conflict, says WHO Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza-Israel conflict, says WHO
US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute
Saudi’s ‘Gamers Without Borders’ charity festival to donate $10mln to fight pandemic Saudi’s ‘Gamers Without Borders’ charity festival to donate $10mln to fight pandemic
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More