.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 outbreak builds in Myanmar near Indian border

Officials stand in front of the plane as Myanmar receives the first batch of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines from India at Yangon Airport in Yangon, Myanmar January 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Officials stand in front of the plane as Myanmar receives the first batch of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines from India at Yangon Airport in Yangon, Myanmar January 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak builds in Myanmar near Indian border

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A new outbreak of COVID-19 is growing near Myanmar’s northwestern border with India, bringing the sharpest increase in cases since the military coup in February led to a collapse in health services and the testing program.

Official figures released late on Thursday showed 122 cases across the country for the second time in three days - a low number compared with many Asian neighbors, but the highest in nearly four months.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Many of the cases are from Chin State, bordering India, raising concerns that the more transmissible variant first found there is now spreading in Myanmar.

“Three people died yesterday alone. Many got scared,” Lang Khan Khai from the Zomi Care and Development aid group told Reuters from the town of Tonzang, just over 20 kilometer (13 miles) from the border with India. “People rarely go out.”

Reuters was unable to reach the health ministry for comment.

Medics are concerned that few cases are being detected. The rate of confirmed infections to tests of over eight percent on Thursday was the highest since late November, when the last wave of infections peaked.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Coronavirus testing collapsed after the coup as many health workers joined a civil disobedience movement to protest against the coup that ousted elected ruler Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had brought two waves of infection under control.

Tests averaged just over 1,400 a day in the seven days to Thursday compared with well over 17,000 in the week before the coup.

Read more:

China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases; outbreak partially linked to Myanmar

Indonesia urges ASEAN to quickly appoint envoy for Myanmar

Myanmar’s ruling junta parades new defense force recruits

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers
Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead, as violence escalates Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead, as violence escalates
Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister
Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases
Bahrain, Russia ink deal to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for MENA region Bahrain, Russia ink deal to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for MENA region
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More