Saudi Arabia records 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

A medical worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the first drive-through vaccination center in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on March 4, 2021. (AFP)
N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 455,418, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,322 to 438, 206, while the death toll rose to 7,424 after 16new deaths were recorded.

There are 9,788 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, of which 1,528 are critical cases, the health ministry said.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 294 COVID-19 cases, while the Mecca region had 370 cases, Madina had 92 cases, and the Eastern Province had 167 cases.

As of Friday, the Kingdom had administered 14,652,758 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

