Saudi Arabia records 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 455,418, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,322 to 438, 206, while the death toll rose to 7,424 after 16new deaths were recorded.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

There are 9,788 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, of which 1,528 are critical cases, the health ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 294 COVID-19 cases, while the Mecca region had 370 cases, Madina had 92 cases, and the Eastern Province had 167 cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1201) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (16) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1322) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (438,206) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/TRUB5uZ7ne — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 4, 2021

As of Friday, the Kingdom had administered 14,652,758 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Read more:

UAE announces 2,062 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine

In declining trend, India’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed new cases